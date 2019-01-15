Two Foreign Governments

By Anna Von Reitz,

We, Americans, are dealing with two (2) foreign governments on our shores— one Territorial United States Government presided over by the British hegemony, and one Municipal United States Government presided over by the bunko artists of the “Republican” and “Democratic” Political Lobbies, in what pretends to be “a” “United States Congress”.

These two entities were built into our government from the beginning, but never intended to play anything like the roles that they have since usurped.

The Territorial United States Government was supposed to oversee new Territories until their eventual statehood and also provide a government for Possessions run as Territorial domains, like Puerto Rico and American Samoa. They also provided other stipulated services as clearly stated in the Territorial United States Constitution.

Instead, they have usurped upon our States and established their own “States of States” and liberally substituted themselves for our rightful government in betrayal of trust and duty.

In their defense, they will say this was necessary because we did not re-establish Federal level States of States after the Civil War, but in fairness to us, nobody explained the situation and no effort was made to inform the public and allow for Reconstruction of the lawful government we are owed.

In additional fairness to us, we were never required to replace the Federal States of States and are perfectly competent to run our commercial affairs as States, so that there has in fact been no “emergency” and no viable excuse for what has been perpetrated in this country.

The Second Thorn in our flesh, the Municipal United States Government, is run as an “independent international city-state” under a foreign charter issued by the Holy See, and it was (and is) supposed to be limited to providing a municipal government for the Municipality of Washington, DC, wholly within the ten miles square of the District of Columbia.

Instead, they, too, have established their own Municipal STATES OF STATES and have incorporated more than 185,000 municipal corporations to function under their boot heels— and the Pope’s. All of this activity by them is strictly unconstitutional and illegal, too.

Unfortunately, the fraud perpetuated here proved to be very profitable and the rest of the world’s governments followed suit. As a result, the French and the Germans and the Japanese and the Aussies and the Canadians and nearly 200 other countries are similarly beset by two layers of foreign government, all functioning as “governmental services corporations” — that have nothing to do with the actual government that the people are owed.

It is vitally important for everyone to understand the fact that these jokers are just corporations in the business of providing “governmental services” under contract and are not our actual government. They see their “job” as selling us services like any other vendor, and if we don’t like the service they provide–?

In theory, according to them, the only people we can complain to are their bosses and their bosses — as you can clearly see — generally don’t give a fig about service to the country or the people in it.

Why? Because they are nothing but political lobbyists occupying vacated Public Offices under conditions of fraud and deceit.

As long as we let them get away with it and are deceived by this giant game of “Pretend” they have everything to gain and nothing to lose by continuing on with this out of control charade.

We, the People, (as opposed to “We, the Persons”) are supposed to be self-governing, so we are the actual government in this country, but in order to fulfill our role, we must move to organize our Jural Assemblies and exercise our prerogatives, or we shall have none.

The lawlessness and the “circus” in Washington are at least to a degree our own fault.

We have not taken the time to study and to act upon our duties as Americans to provide our own government, which is supposed to ride herd on these two foreign subcontractors.

The situation would be like owning a company and leaving two subcontractors to run it.

People are constantly asking me — why doesn’t President Trump do this and why doesn’t he do that? And most of the time the answer is that their problem is with the Municipal Government run by the members of the Municipal Congress authorized under Article I, Section 8, Clause 17.

President Trump can’t address the Municipal Congress’s separate, foreign, and “plenary” government until and unless it usurps against the parts of the Constitution that he is responsible for.

It is always a case of the “pot calling the kettle black” with these two entities— one that pretends to serve us, and one that pretends to represent us — both of them acting in default.

The Territorial Government blames the Municipal Government and the Municipal Government blames the Territorial Government — and we suffer for it both coming and going.

Mr. Trump may be obligated by his presumed service contract to declare martial law to seal our borders. The big question in everyone’s mind should be — why, if these members of “Congress” are supposed to be “representing” us and our country, aren’t they doing their duty to protect and preserve us?

A country without enforceable borders cannot be said to exist.

So this latest attack against our border security is a direct attack against our country, our nation, our identity, our security, our very existence.

The further question is why should any member of Congress be promoting lawlessness? It isn’t as if we don’t already have lawful means of entering this country—- so here we have a purported “lawmaker” condoning lawlessness.

I choked when I heard Nancy Pelosi claim that an effective border is “an immorality”. The only immorality involved is a Congress-person advocating lawlessness and destruction of our country and getting paid (handsomely) by us to provide such a gross disservice. She should be taken to Fort Belvoir in chains and made to stand trial for mental incompetence and treason.

Or she can stay sequestered and silent in her little ten mile square “kingdom” until such time as we decide to outlaw it and dismember the agreements that ever allowed it to exist for breach of trust and commercial contract.

The answer to the Fake Congress and its members will be found in the International Organizations Immunity Act (IOIA) of 1976, where the Municipal “Congress” washed its hands and departed from its obligations to us, choosing to “release” their public offices to the United Nations, and to only retain their Municipal (foreign private corporate) offices as part of the independent, international city-state government of the District of Columbia.

This in itself is lawlessness and insanity. They were created by our government and when they depart from us, they depart from any excuse for their existence and purpose as a separate government on our soil. As a direct result, they have been dependent on the Territorial Government to give them a “safe harbor” — one that they have not deserved.

It is a reprise of the Dutch East India Fleet bilking its customers and shareholders in 1702, and being given safe harbor in New York by the British East India Company—- for a price. And the price, if they all have it their way, will be paid by us.

This is why we have refused to accept their offers to contract and why we have continued to bring our demand and to accept the return of our Delegated Powers.

They, the members of this thing calling itself the “United States Congress” literally don’t “represent” you. They claim to “represent” — as in, act as proxies for — corporation franchises named after you: YOU. Thus, they endeavor to seize control of you and your assets and cast your shareholder votes in their filthy corporation, too.

The ones ultimately responsible for all this, are the members of the Roman Curia and the Pope, who should be collapsing not only the corporations involved in this travesty, but also preventing the people running this criminal game show from exercising any further ability to create, operate, act as shareholders, or benefit from any corporation whatsoever.

Criminals are not supposed to be exercising privileges — and creating corporations and operating them and benefiting from them is a privilege.

To the extent that the Pope and the Curia have allowed these Vermin to operate on our shores, the Pope and the Curia are responsible not only for the corporations being liquidated, but for assuring the rest of us that these Vermin don’t just throw up a new shingle and continue on abusing us under a new name.

Nancy Pelosi and all the other members of this deceitful, fraudulent, out-of-control, criminally-minded “Congress” need to be shut down and exposed so that everyone clearly understands that they are not our representatives.

People ignorantly voted in their private corporation elections because they were defrauded and deluded into believing that they were voting in public elections instead.

These Vermin have been running a con game to our detriment and in violation of any contract we ever had with them. They have no excuse. They have been fully informed. None of those “Persons” involved in this crime syndicate should be allowed to participate in, hold any office, or reap any benefit from any successor organization created to replace it. And none of the people running the Municipal United States Government should be allowed to hold any office of trust public or private again.

Which is why I am banging on the Pope’s door about this and stomping around to the members of the Curia. It’s not enough to bankrupt and liquidate their old Municipal Bordello aka “Swamp”. These same guilty parties have to be prevented from just coming up with a new name and going right back into business.

Keep the pressure on all the rats. Keep the exposure going. Keep explaining it so that everyone on Earth understands the con game. Keep holding all those responsible feet first to the fire. Your lives and your future depend upon it.

